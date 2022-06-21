Navajo Nation honors life of Harry John Nez, a Korean War Veteran, tribal police officer and pastor

Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez says the Tribe is honoring the life of Diné Korean War veteran Harry John Nez, who died earlier this month at the age of 92.

Nez served in the U.S. Army from 1948 to 1952. After his service, he returned to the Navajo Nation to work in the uranium mines, then as a tribal police officer for over 30 years.

Nez was also a Chapter Vice President and President for the Tuba City Chapter, as well as a security officer for the Tuba City Unified School District for 20 years and a pastor at the Tuba City Gospel Church for more than 30 years.

In a statement released Monday, Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez says Harry John Nez’s honorable service and contributions will never be forgotten.

A funeral service was held Monday in Tuba City.