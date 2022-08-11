© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Inflation Reduction Act includes $4B to combat western drought

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published August 11, 2022 at 1:43 PM MST
lake_powell_usbr.gov_.jpg
U.S. Bureau of Reclamation
/
Water levels at Lake Powell as well as Lake Mead have reached all-time low levels amid a decades-long western mega-drought. The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation will receive $4 billion in funding from the Inflation Reduction Act that was recently passed by the U.S. Senate to combat the drought's effects.

The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation will receive $4 billion in drought funding from the Inflation Reduction Act that was recently passed by the U.S. Senate.

The money will be used to compensate farmers who voluntarily reduce their water deliveries from the Colorado River under short-term or multi-year agreements.

It’ll also conserve water in lakes Mead and Powell and mitigate the environmental effects of shrinking inland bodies of water like the Great Salt Lake and the Salton Sea.

Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly pushed for the provisions in the bill and says they give Arizona and Colorado River Basin states along with farmers, cities and tribes more tools to combat the western mega-drought.

The U.S. House of Representatives hasn't yet voted on the Inflation Reduction Act but is expected to pass the bill, which would send it to President Joe Biden's desk.

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News droughtcolorado riverU.S. SenateMark KellyU.S. Bureau of ReclamationLocal News
KNAU STAFF
See stories by KNAU STAFF