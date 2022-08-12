Buttigieg announces $2B for roads, bridges, bike lanes during Arizona visit

Numerous transportation projects across the U.S. will be getting a slice of $2.2 billion of new federal funding.

The grants announced Thursday are more than double the amount awarded last year under the same program. The initiative got a major boost this year from a $1 trillion infrastructure law passed by Congress and signed by President Joe Biden.

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg traveled to Arizona to highlight a pair of projects that revamp roadways and add new bicycle and pedestrian bridges.

A total of 166 projects will be getting funding, ranging from Alaska to the Virgin Islands.