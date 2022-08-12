© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Buttigieg announces $2B for roads, bridges, bike lanes during Arizona visit

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published August 12, 2022 at 6:44 AM MST
AP Photo/Terry Tang
/
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, center, flanked by, from left to right, Congressman Greg Stanton, Congressman Ruben Gallego and Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego, announces the awarding of a grant Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, at the Rio Salado Audubon Center in Phoenix. The $2.2 billion grant for local infrastructure projects will pave the way for new bridges, roads, bike lanes, railways and ports in scores of communities across the country.

Numerous transportation projects across the U.S. will be getting a slice of $2.2 billion of new federal funding.

The grants announced Thursday are more than double the amount awarded last year under the same program. The initiative got a major boost this year from a $1 trillion infrastructure law passed by Congress and signed by President Joe Biden.

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg traveled to Arizona to highlight a pair of projects that revamp roadways and add new bicycle and pedestrian bridges.

A total of 166 projects will be getting funding, ranging from Alaska to the Virgin Islands.

Associated Press
