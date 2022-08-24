© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Sedona's microtransit project delayed again due to supply chain issues

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published August 24, 2022 at 9:09 AM MST
Stock image: 2021 Ram Promaster 3500
The city of Sedona authorized the purchase of five 2021 Ram Promaster 3500 vans

Sedona’s microtransit project has been delayed once again due to supply chain issues.

The Sedona Red Rock News reports the initial delay of the five vehicles ordered by the city last December was because the manufacturer stopped making them. Now, Sedona officials say the new buses’ chassis were bought out before the City Council could vote on a newly increased purchase price at their August meeting.

Sedona’s Transit Administrator says the microtransit project may be in a holding pattern as they wait for the 2023 chassis and additional price increases.

The project will serve a large area of Sedona as rideshare transportation on both sides of State Route 89A from West Sedona to Uptown, and through the Chapel area to the Sedona Shuttle park and ride zone.

Microtransit rides will be booked online, through an app or the city’s reservation hotline.

City officials hope the service will be running by spring of 2023.

KNAU and Arizona News state and local newsarizona newsSedonasupply chain public transittraffic
