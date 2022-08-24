Sedona's microtransit project delayed again due to supply chain issues

Sedona’s microtransit project has been delayed once again due to supply chain issues.

The Sedona Red Rock News reports the initial delay of the five vehicles ordered by the city last December was because the manufacturer stopped making them. Now, Sedona officials say the new buses’ chassis were bought out before the City Council could vote on a newly increased purchase price at their August meeting.

Sedona’s Transit Administrator says the microtransit project may be in a holding pattern as they wait for the 2023 chassis and additional price increases.

The project will serve a large area of Sedona as rideshare transportation on both sides of State Route 89A from West Sedona to Uptown, and through the Chapel area to the Sedona Shuttle park and ride zone.

Microtransit rides will be booked online, through an app or the city’s reservation hotline.

City officials hope the service will be running by spring of 2023.