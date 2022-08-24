Search Query
supply chain
KNAU and Arizona News
Sedona's microtransit project delayed again due to supply chain issues
KNAU STAFF
Sedona’s microtransit project has been delayed once again due to supply chain issues. City officials say the new buses are on back order and already bought out.