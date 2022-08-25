Navajo Nation confirms first case of Monkeypox

The Navajo Nation has reported its first case of Monkeypox Wednesday.

The Navajo Department of Health said the individual is a member of the Navajo Nation living in New Mexico’s McKinley County.

Officials said doses of the Monkeypox vaccine should be available to the Navajo Nation “soon.”

The Office of the President and Vice President will hold an online town hall at 10 a.m. Thursday on Facebook to provide more information.

Coconino and Mohave counties also recently reported their first cases. So far, there’s been about 270 known infections of the contagious disease in Arizona amid a national public health crisis.

The disease is spread through prolonged skin-to-skin contact. Symptoms are like the flu and can include a rash that lasts up to four weeks. Officials say those who’ve been close with someone who’s been diagnosed or who have symptoms should avoid sexual and other intimate contact.