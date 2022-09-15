Feds approve Arizona expansion of electric vehicle charging stations

Federal transportation officials have approved an Arizona plan to boost the number of electric-vehicle charging stations along the state’s highways.

According to the Arizona Department of Transportation, funds for the $76.5 million project will come from last year’s Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

The Federal Highway Administration will make more than $11 million available immediately with more on the way next month.

The stations will be installed on five interstate highways in the state including I-17 and I-10 no more than 50 miles apart.

Officials say it’s designed to reduce what’s known as range anxiety among EV drivers by closing gaps in the charging network and expanding access to stations.

Other highways may be added to the plan next year.