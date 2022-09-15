© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Feds approve Arizona expansion of electric vehicle charging stations

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published September 15, 2022 at 2:24 PM MST
Electric vehicle
Photo by Matthew Staver/U.S. Department of Energy
/
Arizona is set to receive more than $11 million in federal infrastructure funds for electric vehicle charging stations. A major a hurdle to increased ownership throughout the country is a shortage of stations.

Federal transportation officials have approved an Arizona plan to boost the number of electric-vehicle charging stations along the state’s highways.

According to the Arizona Department of Transportation, funds for the $76.5 million project will come from last year’s Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

The Federal Highway Administration will make more than $11 million available immediately with more on the way next month.

The stations will be installed on five interstate highways in the state including I-17 and I-10 no more than 50 miles apart.

Officials say it’s designed to reduce what’s known as range anxiety among EV drivers by closing gaps in the charging network and expanding access to stations.

Other highways may be added to the plan next year.

