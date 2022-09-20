© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Navajo Nation confirms three more Monkeypox cases

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published September 20, 2022 at 5:54 AM MST
Testing capacity for monkeypox is being rapidly expanded.
Pablo Blazquez Dominguez
/
Getty Images
Testing capacity for monkeypox is being rapidly expanded.

The Navajo Department of Health confirmed three new cases of Monkeypox.

This brings the total number of cases on the Navajo Nation to four.

The three recent cases involve individuals living in the easter, central and western Navajo agencies and health officials say it appears the virus was contracted off the Navajo Nation.

The first Monkeypox case on the Navajo Nation was confirmed in August.

The disease is spread through prolonged skin-to-skin contact. Symptoms are similar to the flu and can include a rash that lasts up to four weeks.

Officials say those who’ve been close with someone who’s been diagnosed or who have symptoms should avoid sexual and other intimate contact.

Tags
KNAU and Arizona News KNAU and Arizona newsstate and local newsNavajo NationNavajo Department of Healthmonkeypox
KNAU STAFF
See stories by KNAU STAFF