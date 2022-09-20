Navajo Nation confirms three more Monkeypox cases

The Navajo Department of Health confirmed three new cases of Monkeypox.

This brings the total number of cases on the Navajo Nation to four.

The three recent cases involve individuals living in the easter, central and western Navajo agencies and health officials say it appears the virus was contracted off the Navajo Nation.

The first Monkeypox case on the Navajo Nation was confirmed in August.

The disease is spread through prolonged skin-to-skin contact. Symptoms are similar to the flu and can include a rash that lasts up to four weeks.

Officials say those who’ve been close with someone who’s been diagnosed or who have symptoms should avoid sexual and other intimate contact.