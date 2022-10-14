Arizona governor's race neck and neck

The race for Arizona governor is neck and neck.

That’s according to a new poll from OH Predictive Insights that shows Republican Kari Lake with a 3-point lead over Democratic Secretary of State Katie Hobbs.

The competitive race is a statistical tie and within the margin of error for the poll.

It also reveals that nearly 10% of voters in the state are still undecided.

Much of Lake’s support is among men and residents of rural counties while Hobbs has gained traction among women and those in Pima County.

Hobbs has an advantage with independent voters, and Hispanics in the state are split evenly between the two candidates.

Lake has been endorsed by former President Donald Trump and she’s repeatedly touted the falsehood that the 2020 election was fraudulent.