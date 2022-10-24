Arizona sues U.S. over containers along border with Mexico

The state of Arizona has sued the federal government to be able to keep more than 100 double-stacked shipping containers that Republican Gov. Doug Ducey had placed to fill gaps in the wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.

The lawsuit filed in federal court in Arizona asks that the state be allowed to take unilateral action it believes necessary to protect its residents.

Ducey complains the U.S. government is not doing enough to stop migrants from entering Arizona, forcing the state to take action.

The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation last week sent a letter telling Arizona to take down the containers. Arizona refused.