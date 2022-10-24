© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Arizona sues U.S. over containers along border with Mexico

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published October 24, 2022 at 6:11 AM MST
Border containers
Gregory Bull
/
AP Photo
Border Patrol agents patrol along a line of shipping containers stacked near the border on Aug. 23, 2022, near Yuma, Ariz. The Cocopah Indian Tribe is welcoming the federal government's call for the state of Arizona to remove a series of double-stacked shipping containers placed along the U.S.-Mexico border near the desert city of Yuma, saying they are unauthorized and violate U.S. law.

The state of Arizona has sued the federal government to be able to keep more than 100 double-stacked shipping containers that Republican Gov. Doug Ducey had placed to fill gaps in the wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.

The lawsuit filed in federal court in Arizona asks that the state be allowed to take unilateral action it believes necessary to protect its residents.

Ducey complains the U.S. government is not doing enough to stop migrants from entering Arizona, forcing the state to take action.

The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation last week sent a letter telling Arizona to take down the containers. Arizona refused.

