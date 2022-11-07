© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Suspicious envelope found at governor candidate Kari Lake's office

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published November 7, 2022 at 5:32 AM MST
Kari Lake
AP Photo/Matt York, File
/
Arizona Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake arrives to a rally with former President Donald Trump on Oct. 9, 2022, in Mesa, Ariz.

Authorities are investigating an envelope that reportedly contained suspicious white powder that was opened at the Phoenix campaign headquarters of Arizona Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake.

Phoenix fire and police officials said they were called to the building around 2 a.m. and there were no reports of injuries or illness. It’s still unclear what was in the envelope.

Lake’s campaign says the staff member who opened the envelope was under medical supervision.

Democratic gubernatorial candidate Katie Hobbs said in a statement that the incident “is incredibly concerning” and she was thankful Lake and her staff weren’t harmed.

