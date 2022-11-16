Masters concedes Senate race, Hobbs celebrates governor win

Republican Blake Masters called Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly to concede in the Arizona Senate race.

Masters on Tuesday joined other vanquished Republicans around the country who cast doubt on the 2020 election but still acknowledged their own defeat.

However, Republican candidate for governor Kari Lake has not conceded a day after The Associated Press called the race for Democrat Katie Hobbs.

Lake has said little in public since losing the race.

Her campaign team and the Arizona Republican Party have pushed people who voted by mail to verify that their ballot was accepted.