© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Lake Powell boat ramp closes to houseboats amid plummeting water levels

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published November 22, 2022 at 3:15 PM MST
Bullfrog boat ramp
NPS
/
Officials at Lake Powell have closed at the Bullfrog North Boat Ramp to houseboats and large vessels as water levels have fallen too low to operate it.

Officials at Lake Powell have closed a popular boat ramp to houseboats as water levels have fallen too low to operate it.

Last weekend, the lake’s elevation reached 3,529 feet above sea level making the Bullfrog North Boat Ramp inaccessible to larger vessels.

Smaller boats will still be able to use the ramp until the lake drops four more feet.

Climate change and long-term Southwestern drought have caused levels in lakes Powell and Mead to plummet to their lowest levels ever.

Officials at Glen Canyon National Recreation Area have had to extend and modify many boat ramps to retain boat access to parts of the lake.

Tags
KNAU and Arizona News Lake Powellclimate changedroughtLocal News
KNAU STAFF
See stories by KNAU STAFF