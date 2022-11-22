Lake Powell boat ramp closes to houseboats amid plummeting water levels

Officials at Lake Powell have closed a popular boat ramp to houseboats as water levels have fallen too low to operate it.

Last weekend, the lake’s elevation reached 3,529 feet above sea level making the Bullfrog North Boat Ramp inaccessible to larger vessels.

Smaller boats will still be able to use the ramp until the lake drops four more feet.

Climate change and long-term Southwestern drought have caused levels in lakes Powell and Mead to plummet to their lowest levels ever.

Officials at Glen Canyon National Recreation Area have had to extend and modify many boat ramps to retain boat access to parts of the lake.