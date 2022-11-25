Lake files lawsuit against Maricopa County election officials

Republican Kari Lake filed a lawsuit against Maricopa County election officials Wednesday.

In the suit, the defeated gubernatorial candidate demands officials provide information about voters whose ballots were affected by tabulation mishaps in the county on Election Day.

According to the Arizona Mirrror, Lake recently slammed the county’s handling of the election in a video interview with former Trump administration official Steve Bannon and said the information her campaign is seeking will be used to bolster a follow-up lawsuit.

Lake, who built her campaign on the false claim that the 2020 election was marred by fraud, previously said she would refuse to accept the outcome of a midterm election if she wasn’t the winner.

The democratic nominee Katie Hobbs won the race by an estimated 17,000 votes.