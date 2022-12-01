© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
In Arizona, losing candidate points to perceived conflict

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published December 1, 2022 at 5:57 AM MST
Hobbs Lake
Courtesy
/
Republican Kari Lake and Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs

Republican Kari Lake and supporters of her failed campaign for Arizona governor are attacking Democratic Secretary of State Katie Hobbs as having a conflict of interest for overseeing the election she won.

But secretaries of state across the country routinely oversee their own races, and Republicans had no such criticism when one of their own was secretary of state in Georgia and oversaw his own election for governor four years ago.

The criticism against Hobbs has persisted after one heavily Republican rural county declined to certify its own election results, forcing Hobbs to sue.

KNAU and Arizona News Arizona electionsKNAU and Arizona news2022 ElectionArizona Secretary of State Katie HobbsKari Lakestate and local news
