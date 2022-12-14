© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Earth Notes: Hopi Trails

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Lyle Balenquah
Published December 14, 2022 at 5:00 AM MST
Five boys run down a rural dirt track beneath a desert mesa
Felicia Fonseca
/
AP
In this 2013 photo, members of the Hopi High School cross-country team head down a trail near Polacca, Arizona.

Ancient foot trails radiate out from the Hopi mesas like the spokes of a wheel. One of these is known as the Palat’kwapi Trail, and it traverses through landscapes rich in Hopi history.

Heading south from the mesas, the trail passes through the Triassic-aged layers of the Painted Desert, leading to the ancient settlements of Homol’ovi located along the Little Colorado River. From here, the trail moves southwest, crossing open grasslands, toward the ancestral Hopi village of Chavez Pass.

The trail then navigates forests of juniper, pinyon and ponderosa pine before descending the steep cliffs of the Mogollon Rim, down into the Verde Valley and continuing on into the southern deserts. Landmarks along the trail, such as ancient villages, mountains, and springs, have Hopi placenames that recall significant events in Hopi history.

When ancestral Hopi clans were engaged in epic migrations across the southwest, they pioneered numerous trails that would later become major travel routes. Some trails lead to areas where natural resources are found, such as salt and turquoise. Others journey to holy places where prayers and offerings are deposited. Through trade, trails enabled the sharing of materials and ideas between Hopi people and neighboring cultures far beyond the horizons.

Trails remain important today in the Hopi tradition of long-distance endurance running, such as the annual Louis Tewanima race through the sand dunes and rocky mesas of Hopi-land. In this way, Hopi people continue to honor their history, traversing sacred landscapes as they re-trace the footprints of the ancestors.

This Earth Note was written by Lyle Balenquah and produced by KNAU and the Sustainable Communities Program of Northern Arizona University.

Tags
KNAU and Arizona News earth notesHopiHopi NationNAU Sustainable Communities ProgramSustainable Communities Program at NAU
Lyle Balenquah
See stories by Lyle Balenquah
Related Content
  • agave
    KNAU and Arizona News
    Earth Notes: Roasted Agave
    Melissa Sevigny
    The Utah agave is also known as the century plant. But it doesn’t really take a century for this blue-green succulent to send up a long stalk and bloom—more like forty years. Just before it blooms, it’s full of sugars. That’s the perfect time to harvest its heart, a culinary tradition among the Hualapai people going back thousands of years.
  • Turquoise jewelry
    KNAU and Arizona News
    Earth Notes: For the Love of Turquoise
    Carrie Cannon
    What could be rarer than diamonds? Turquoise, actually! Natural gemstone-grade turquoise happens to be one of the rarest natural materials on our planet, and one that has been celebrated, collected, and coveted worldwide. Here in the Southwest, turquoise holds special significance to many Native cultures.
  • A Navajo Hoop House
    KNAU and Arizona News
    Earth Notes: Navajo Hoop Houses
    Peter Friederici
    Sometimes a sheet of plastic not much thicker than a sheet of paper can make all the difference for a growing plant. On the sunbaked lands of the Navajo Nation, a hoop house garden can be an important way to provide good nutrition.