Earth Notes: Hopi Trails

Ancient foot trails radiate out from the Hopi mesas like the spokes of a wheel. One of these is known as the Palat’kwapi Trail, and it traverses through landscapes rich in Hopi history.

Heading south from the mesas, the trail passes through the Triassic-aged layers of the Painted Desert, leading to the ancient settlements of Homol’ovi located along the Little Colorado River. From here, the trail moves southwest, crossing open grasslands, toward the ancestral Hopi village of Chavez Pass.

The trail then navigates forests of juniper, pinyon and ponderosa pine before descending the steep cliffs of the Mogollon Rim, down into the Verde Valley and continuing on into the southern deserts. Landmarks along the trail, such as ancient villages, mountains, and springs, have Hopi placenames that recall significant events in Hopi history.

When ancestral Hopi clans were engaged in epic migrations across the southwest, they pioneered numerous trails that would later become major travel routes. Some trails lead to areas where natural resources are found, such as salt and turquoise. Others journey to holy places where prayers and offerings are deposited. Through trade, trails enabled the sharing of materials and ideas between Hopi people and neighboring cultures far beyond the horizons.

Trails remain important today in the Hopi tradition of long-distance endurance running, such as the annual Louis Tewanima race through the sand dunes and rocky mesas of Hopi-land. In this way, Hopi people continue to honor their history, traversing sacred landscapes as they re-trace the footprints of the ancestors.

This Earth Note was written by Lyle Balenquah and produced by KNAU and the Sustainable Communities Program of Northern Arizona University.