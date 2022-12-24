© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Judge tosses Kari Lake election lawsuit due to lack of convincing evidence

By Associated Press
Published December 24, 2022
Arizona Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake arrives to a rally with former President Donald Trump on Oct. 9, 2022, in Mesa, Ariz.

A judge has thrown out Republican Kari Lake’s challenge of her defeat in the Arizona governor’s race to Democrat Katie Hobbs.

The judge rejected her claim that problems with ballot printers at some polling places on Election Day were the result of intentional misconduct.

Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Peter Thompson says in a Saturday decision that there was no clear or convincing evidence of the widespread misconduct that Lake had alleged had affected the result of the 2022 general election.

Associated Press
