2 more bodies recovered after three fall into Woods Canyon Lake

Authorities with the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office say they have recovered all three victims who drowned Monday after falling through the ice into Woods Canyon Lake on the Mogollon Rim.

In a press release Tuesday afternoon, the sheriff’s office identified the victims as 49-year-old Narayana Muddana, 47-year-old Gokul Mediseti, 47, and Haritha Muddana, whose age wasn’t listed.

Officials say they were visiting the area from Chandler.

The three fell through the ice into the frigid water when they walked out onto the lake.