Man on Arizona's death row withdraws execution request

An Arizona death row inmate has asked the Arizona Supreme Court court to withdraw his request to be executed.

Aaron Gunches cited three recent executions that were “carried out in a matter that amounts to torture” and the recent election of new Attorney General Kris Mayes in his request.

He asked the court to withdraw his motion, but also requested the possibility to refile at a later date.

The 51-year-old filed a motion last year for the state to move forward with his execution to give closure to the victim’s family.

Gunches was sentenced to death for the 2002 murder of Ted Price, who was the ex-husband of Gunches’ girlfriend at the time. He pled guilty to kidnapping and first-degree murder in 2004.