PoetrySnaps! Lois P. Jones: A Ghost of One's Self

Poet Lois P. Jones is a bit of a fan girl when it comes to Austrian writer Rilke. So much so that her poem A Ghost of One’s Self imagines what it would be like to live with him through the experience of his housekeeper. In this week’s segment of PoetrySnaps! Lois P. Jones shares with us her poem and her Rilke fascination.

Lois P. Jones:

A Ghost of One’s Self

Once we arrived at Muzot’s gate, everything looked so familiar to me,

like a déjà vu….

~ Frida Baumgartner, housekeeper to Rilke, 1921-1926

Because I have no life

it is easier to remember who I was,

though exact names pass from flesh

into sunlight, forgotten. What stays

belongs to a land’s measure, a root

system of the soul, a kind of capillary

consciousness for the places I thirsted,

drank, became. And so too, a transpiration,

something of me exhaled into the air

and revisited, rebreathed. These things fall

across the senses like a fingerprint no winter

can erode. It is the only way to explain

how the birches swayed with returning,

a sky as soft and familiar as my blue shift.

Why I’m at the foot of the poet’s vineyard now,

everything flushed with October. I want to empty

my mind into this brook as it moves from

the ancient glacier so I can see what flows

from past into present. I want to want again –

to be the poplar’s quivering gold, to kneel

and feel my bare knees in the late summer burn.

A cloud haunts me from its tufted height.

It has a woman’s eyes. I close mine and remember:

old birch trees, acacias, a courtyard with a bubbling fountain.

This land holds me

in its hands like a pocket watch.

About the poet:

Lois P. Jones’ first poetry collection, Night Ladder, was published in 2017 and was a finalist for the Julie Suk Award and the Lascaux Poetry Prize. In 2022, Jones was named a finalist for the Best Spiritual Literature Award in Poetry from Orison Books. She is the poetry editor for the Kyoto Journal and co-host of the podcast Moonday Poetry Series.

About the host:

Steven Law is a poet, journalist and educator based in Page, Arizona. He is the author of a collection of poems called Polished.

About the music:

Original music by Flagstaff-based band Pilcrowe.