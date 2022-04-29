© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
steven law.jpg

Steven Law

Co-Producer of PoetrySnaps!

Steven Law is the co-producer of KNAU’s series PoetrySnaps! He is a poet, essayist, storyteller, and the author of Polished, a collection of poems about exploring the Colorado Plateau by foot and by raft. Steven is also a contributing writer for Panorama: the Journal of Intelligent Travel and The Lake Powell Chronicle. He has won numerous awards for his writing. Steven is the founder and producer of The Grand Circle Storytelling Festival. He is a Master of Sabaku Yoku meditation and lives in northern Arizona with his wife and two daughters.