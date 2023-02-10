© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Superbowl performance aims to raise awareness about endangered Native American sign languages

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Melissa Sevigny
Published February 10, 2023 at 5:00 AM MST
A Navajo man in a red flannel shirt stands in front of a redrock canyon
Lyle Begay
/
University of Arizona
Colin Denny

This Sunday’s Superbowl pregame show will include a performance of “America the Beautiful” by a Navajo sign language interpreter. Colin Denny will use signs from a regional variation of North American Indian Sign Language, which has been used by the Deaf and hard-of-hearing in Indigenous tribes for centuries and is now in danger of disappearing. KNAU’s Melissa Sevigny reports.     

Colin Denny will perform the song with a mix of American Sign Language and Plains Indian Sign Language, which is one of 10 regional variations used by Native American tribes.

Speaking through two different interpreters, Denny said the opportunity is an honor. "Especially for those who don’t have that exposure to Indigenous people who are Deaf and use sign language—and so I feel a personal responsibility that I have to show the world and represent our nations here in the States," he said.

Denny, who began to lose his hearing at age five, is a research assistant at the University of Arizona working on a project to document signs from tribal languages. Many signs were lost during colonization when Native children were sent to boarding schools and forced to use English or American Sign Language (ASL).

"ASL was not the first language to be here," Denny explained. "If you look back historically, you can find roots of sign language among Native tribes."

The project’s goal is to create a video dictionary to document tribal signs, including a private section for tribal members to preserve and teach signs that are considered sacred.

donate____.jpg

Tags
KNAU and Arizona News Local Newsnative americansNavajoamerican sign languagenorth american indian sign language
Melissa Sevigny
Melissa joined KNAU's team in 2015 to report on science, health, and the environment. Her work has appeared nationally on NPR and been featured on Science Friday. She grew up in Tucson, Arizona, where she fell in love with the ecology and geology of the Sonoran desert.
See stories by Melissa Sevigny