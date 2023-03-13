Nevada considers water use shift for Las Vegas amid Colorado River water shortage

© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Nevada lawmakers are considering a significant shift in water use for Las Vegas, one of the driest major metropolitan areas in the U.S.

The water agency managing the city's Colorado River water supply is seeking authority to limit what comes out of residents' taps.

Democratic Assemblyman Howard Watts of Las Vegas says a sweeping omnibus bill under consideration is a worst-case scenario plan to ensure drinking water, basic health and safety are prioritized during dire times.

The bill would give the agency the ability to cap single-family residential water in southern Nevada to about 160,000 gallons annually.

The average family uses about 130,000 gallons, meaning the largest water users could be targeted.

