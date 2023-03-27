Fully electric Mountain Line buses to hit the streets in April

The Mountain Line transit system has unveiled its first fully electric bus.

Mountain Line expects two fully electric buses to be operating on the streets of Flagstaff by mid-April.

The 440 kilo-watt-hour batteries provide each bus with a range of up to 130 miles per charge.

They’re also equipped with regenerative braking, which recharges the battery by converting the energy of the bus’s movements.

Officials say they plan to gradually replace the current fleet of hybrid-electric buses with the fully-electric option over the next 15 years. The Arizona Daily Sun reports Mountain Line hopes to have fully transitioned to a fully electric fleet by 2032.

This is expected to reduce local annual greenhouse gas emissions by an estimated 68%.