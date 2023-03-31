© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Arizona legislation would fund studies on the effects of magic mushroom in treating PTSD

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Ryan Heinsius
Published March 31, 2023 at 5:00 AM MST
Mushrooms
AP Photo/Peter Dejong, File
/
In this Aug. 3, 2007, file photo magic mushrooms are seen in a grow room at the Procare farm in Hazerswoude, central Netherlands.

Arizona lawmakers are considering a bill that would allow funding for studies involving the chemical compound found in certain hallucinogenic mushrooms. There is growing research about the potential effectiveness of psilocybin in treating PTSD and other psychological disorders.

The bipartisan legislation would allocate $30 million from the state’s general fund for clinical trials involving psilocybin, commonly referred to as magic mushrooms.

The studies would focus on the potential benefits of using mushrooms to treat post-traumatic stress disorder and anxiety, and involve veterans, first responders, frontline health care workers and those from underserved communities as research subjects.

The trials may also focus on substance abuse and eating disorders, autoimmune and inflammatory issues, long COVID-19 and end-of-life distress, among other conditions.

Lawmakers in Utah, Oklahoma, California and several other states are also considering bills to fund studies or legalize the therapeutic use of psilocybin. Voters in Colorado and Oregon have decriminalized it, but magic mushrooms remain illegal at the federal level.

Evidence suggests that psilocybin is effective in treating some psychological disorders. Studies from psychedelics researchers at John Hopkins University found magic-mushroom therapy can result in the long-term reduction of depression symptoms.

Ryan Heinsius
Ryan joined KNAU's newsroom as executive producer in 2013. He covers a broad range of stories from local, state and tribal politics to education, economy, energy and public lands issues, and frequently interviews internationally known and regional musicians. Ryan is an Edward R. Murrow Award winner and a frequent contributor to NPR.
