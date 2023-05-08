Prescribed burns scheduled for this week on Coconino National Forest

Multiple prescribed burns are set to take place on the Coconino National Forest this week.

The Horseshoe Project starts today and will cover 335 acres on the north side of the San Francisco Peaks. Minimal smoke impacts are expected from that one.

On Tuesday, crews will conduct a 5,000-acre burn east of Hutch Mountain and Lake Mary Road on the Mogollon Ranger District known as the Sawmill Project. The project will continue throughout the week.

A third project known as Upper Beaver Creek will cover about 118 acres on the Red Rock Ranger District. It’s expected to take place sometime between Tuesday and Friday depending on the weather. Some smoke could be pushed into the direction of Mormon Lake.

All burns could be postponed due to high winds or humidity levels that don’t meet burn criteria.