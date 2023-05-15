At least three dead, many injured after shooting in New Mexico near Navajo Nation

Police say at least three people are dead and multiple others wounded after a shooting today in Farmington, New Mexico.

Farmington police say in an online statement that one suspect “was confronted and killed on scene”. It says two officers were shot, including one with the city police and one New Mexico State Police officer. Both were reported to be in stable condition at San Juan Regional Medical Center.

Police say “the suspect’s identity is unknown and there are no other known threats at this time.” The shooting was reported shortly after 11 a.m. in the area of Brookside Park, and all city schools were placed on what officials called “preventative lockdown.”

Farmington is a city of nearly 50,000 residents in northwestern New Mexico, near the Four Corners region, adjacent Navajo Nation.