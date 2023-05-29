Arizona Game and Fish euthanizes fourth mountain lion near Prescott

The Arizona Game and Fish Department have removed the fourth mountain lion that was considered a public safety threat to a northwest Prescott neighborhood.

The mountain lion was part of a group of four that were seen in the area over the past few weeks and are believed to be responsible for killing several pets.

Officials say they were a threat to public safety because they had been spotted near homes and people and appeared to be less fearful of humans. They were also seen exhibiting aggressive behavior.

The first three were removed last week and the fourth was euthanized Saturday after rangers saw it kill a domestic cat in the same area.

They say relocation wasn’t an option due to the animal’s behavior.

Anyone who observes an aggressive mountain lion should contact Arizona Game and Fish dispatch at 623-236-7201.