Northern Arizona Fire District Board fires chief

Published June 2, 2023 at 7:13 AM MST
The Northern Arizona Consolidated Fire District office in Kingman, Ariz.
The Northern Arizona Consolidated Fire District office in Kingman, Ariz.

The Northern Arizona Fire District Board of Directors voted to terminate Chief Dennis Hoke's employment contract.

The Kingman Daily Miner reports Hoke said he cleared out his office and plans to meet with an attorney about possible litigation against the fire district.

A board member says Hoke failed to accept direction on various issues and personnel matters. Hoke, however, said multiple board members retaliated against him over personal differences.

Hoke started with NAFD in February of 2022 as an interim chief until he was promoted to chief last summer.

The Northern Arizona Fire District serves northwestern Arizona, including the Kingman area.

