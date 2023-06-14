© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU's main phone line is experiencing technical difficulties. Click here to contact members of our team directly.
KNAU and Arizona News

Earth Notes: Havasupai Sunflower

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Carrie Cannon
Published June 14, 2023 at 3:00 AM MST
Native Seed SEARCH
/

The sunflower family is the second largest plant family on the planet with more than 20,000 species. Sunflowers can be found in nearly all of the world’s habitats, including at the bottom of the Grand Canyon.

Deep within the walls of Havasu Canyon lies a rich agricultural tradition that has brought power and life to the Havasupai tribal people. Havasu Creek supplies abundant water to irrigate orchards of pomegranate, peach, and fig; fields of corn, pumpkin, squash, and beans; and the esteemed Havasupai sunflower.

It was little known by the outside world until one fateful season in 1994. A rust blight was devastating commercially-grown sunflowers, threatening to wipe out a multimillion-dollar industry. Plant pathologists with the U.S. Department of Agriculture investigated hundreds of sunflower varieties in search of resistance to the harmful rust strains. Just one variety was resistant to all tested strains; the Havasupai sunflower.

Havasupai Tribal member Dianasue Uqualla says the sunflower’s story reflects the ingenuity of her people and their vast horticultural knowledge. She and tribal member Carletta Tilousi recently visited Native Seed Search in Tucson, a repository for the sunflower seeds acquired in 1978 from Havasupai Village and later used in the rust testing.

Dianasue Uqualla acknowledges the elders, like the late Minnie Marshall, who gave the seeds as a gift—a gift that, in turn, restored sunflowers to the world. And she was happy to bring the seeds (that made their way around the globe) home to Havasupai again.

This Earth Note was written by Carrie Calisay Cannon and produced by KNAU and the Sustainable Communities Program at Northern Arizona University.

Tags
KNAU and Arizona News earth notesNAU Sustainable Communities ProgramSustainable Communities Program at NAULocal NewsHavasupai Tribefarming
Carrie Cannon
Carrie Calisay Cannon is a member of the Kiowa Tribe of Oklahoma, and also of Oglala Lakota and German ancestry. She has a B.S. in Wildlife Biology and an M.S. in Resource Management. If you wish to connect with Carrie you will need a fast horse; by weekday she fills her days as a full-time Ethnobotanist with the Hualapai Indian Tribe of the Grand Canyon of Arizona, by weekend she is a lapidary and silversmith artist who enjoys chasing the beautiful as she creates Native southwestern turquoise jewelry.
See stories by Carrie Cannon
Related Content
  • Ajo Lily
    KNAU and Arizona News
    Earth Notes: Ajo Lily
    Carrie Cannon
    The Ajo Lily is the only species of its genus, an unusual phenomenon known to botanists as ‘monotypic.’ Also known as the Desert Lily, this relatively rare plant grows in one of the hottest, driest places on earth.
  • A black-and-white photo shows a bobcat at night, walking calmly with a snake captured between its teeth
    KNAU and Arizona News
    Earth Notes: Trail Cameras
    Rose Houk
    All over the country, cameras are snapping photos of wildlife in what’s become a fairly common practice. Researchers, wildlife managers, conservationists, community scientists, and property owners install cameras on trees, near water sources, or at places where animals may gather or pass through.
  • KNAU and Arizona News
    Earth Notes: Hopi Corn
    Lyle Balenquah
    Recent genetic testing of Hopi corn is revealing insights about its evolution from varieties grown thousands of years ago, to the varieties grown by Hopi farmers today.