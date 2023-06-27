© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Hobbs wants electric vehicle owners to pay their share of taxes

KNAU STAFF
Published June 27, 2023 at 7:17 AM MST
Arizona is set to receive more than $11 million in federal infrastructure funds for electric vehicle charging stations. A major a hurdle to increased ownership throughout the country is a shortage of stations.
Matthew Staver
/
U.S. Department of Energy
Gov. Katie Hobbs wants state lawmakers to enact new laws to ensure the drivers of electric vehicles pay their share of road construction and maintenance costs.

Drivers of gasoline cars pay an 18-cent-a-gallon tax when they fill up at the gas pump. The tax generates an estimated $538 million annually.

EV owners are currently exempt from this tax as their cars don’t use gas.

Hobbs doesn’t have any specific plans yet, but the Arizona Capitol Times reports her willingness will likely be the push the state legislature needs to take on the issue.

EV ownership has surged in recent years. Figures from the state Motor Vehicle Division show the number of all-electric vehicles registered in the state grew from less than 35,000 in 2020 to more than 58,000 last year.

