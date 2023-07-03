Lane restrictions begin this week on I-40 near Kingman, Seligman

The Arizona Department of Transportation is advising motorists of upcoming travel delays on Interstate 40 near Kingman.

ADOT says lane restrictions will begin Wednesday, July 5, 2023, for pavement repairs on a 51-mile stretch of I-40 east of Kingman to Seligman. Eastbound I-40 will be narrowed intermittently to one lane at the junction with US 93, between mileposts 72-123. Westbound I-40 will also be down to one lane from the Cross Mountain traffic interchange to west of the Fort Rock interchange, mileposts 89 and 95.

A vehicle-width restriction of 14 feet will be in effect and the speed limit will be reduced in the work zone.

Repairs are expected to last through early August.

ADOT is also planning a full overnight closure of the I-40B crossroad underneath the East Seligman Bridges while crews pour concrete for the new westbound bridge deck. The closure will take place from 8 p.m. Sunday, July 9, to 6 a.m. Monday, July 10. I-40B drivers can use the West Seligman Exit 121 to access I-40, Seligman and Historic Route 66.