KNAU and Arizona News

Electric buses will soon replace aging fleet at Grand Canyon

Published July 5, 2023
Published July 5, 2023 at 3:19 PM MST
Visitors board a shuttle bus on the South Rim in Grand Canyon National Park. A more than $27 million federal infrastructure grant will replace the aging fleet with electric and compressed natural gas buses to reduce pollution and improve air quality at the park.

Grand Canyon National Park’s aging buses will soon be replaced with a new electric and compressed natural gas fleet.

Supporters say it’ll reduce pollution and improve air quality and visitor experiences at the park.

The grant is part of the Nationally Significant Federal Lands and Tribal Projects Program, which received more than $27 million in infrastructure funding for bus upgrades at the Grand Canyon.

The sweeping 2021 infrastructure law included significant investments in clean energy and electric vehicle transitions along with tribal transportation resources and was championed by Arizona Senators Mark Kelly and Kyrsten Sinema.

The Grand Canyon is one of the country’s most visited national parks with nearly 6 million people making the trip there each year.

