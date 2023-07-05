Electric buses will soon replace aging fleet at Grand Canyon

Grand Canyon National Park’s aging buses will soon be replaced with a new electric and compressed natural gas fleet.

Supporters say it’ll reduce pollution and improve air quality and visitor experiences at the park.

The grant is part of the Nationally Significant Federal Lands and Tribal Projects Program, which received more than $27 million in infrastructure funding for bus upgrades at the Grand Canyon.

The sweeping 2021 infrastructure law included significant investments in clean energy and electric vehicle transitions along with tribal transportation resources and was championed by Arizona Senators Mark Kelly and Kyrsten Sinema.

The Grand Canyon is one of the country’s most visited national parks with nearly 6 million people making the trip there each year.