KNAU and Arizona News

Hobbs stands by abortion executive order

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published July 10, 2023 at 7:28 AM MST
Democratic Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs, center, is flanked by Arizona House Speaker Ben Toma, R-Glendale, left, and Arizona Senate President Warren Petersen, R-Gilbert, right, at Hobbs' state of the state address at the Arizona Capitol in Phoenix on Jan. 9, 2023. On Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, Hobbs' office released its budget proposal, including her plan to seek a repeal of a massive expansion of Arizona's school voucher program.
Ross D. Franklin
/
AP Photo
Democratic Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs, center, is flanked by Arizona House Speaker Ben Toma, R-Glendale, left, and Arizona Senate President Warren Petersen, R-Gilbert, right, at Hobbs' State of the State address at the Arizona Capitol in Phoenix on Jan. 9, 2023.

Gov. Katie Hobbs is standing by her executive order that strips Arizona’s county attorneys of their authority to prosecute abortion cases.

Twelve of the state’s 15 county attorneys signed onto a letter last week that requested Hobbs rescind her order, calling it a “sweeping attempt” to "interfere with the discretion of prosecutors in fulfilling their duties as elected officials."

But Hobbs said in her reply Friday that the law specifically permits her to designate Attorney General Kris Mayes as the only person who can bring charges against anyone who violates a series of existing laws regulating under which conditions abortions can be performed.

She encouraged them to “engage with lawmakers in the legislative process” if they disagree.

KNAU and Arizona News KNAU and Arizona newsarizona abortionarizona governor katie hobbsexecutive orderKris Mayes
KNAU STAFF
