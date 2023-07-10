Hobbs stands by abortion executive order

Gov. Katie Hobbs is standing by her executive order that strips Arizona’s county attorneys of their authority to prosecute abortion cases.

Twelve of the state’s 15 county attorneys signed onto a letter last week that requested Hobbs rescind her order, calling it a “sweeping attempt” to "interfere with the discretion of prosecutors in fulfilling their duties as elected officials."

But Hobbs said in her reply Friday that the law specifically permits her to designate Attorney General Kris Mayes as the only person who can bring charges against anyone who violates a series of existing laws regulating under which conditions abortions can be performed.

She encouraged them to “engage with lawmakers in the legislative process” if they disagree.