Workers will be installing equipment for another radio station near our KNAU 88.7 antenna. To protect their safety, KNAU will reduce power Wednesday morning for several hours. Listeners in the Flagstaff area will still be able to receive us, but those in more distant communities such as Show Low and Kingman will not. Our online streaming service at KNAU.org will be unaffected. The outage is only temporary and we’ll return to full power as soon as possible. Thank you for your patience.
KNAU and Arizona News

Navajo Nation offers support to those impacted by Chaco Canyon land withdrawal

Published July 12, 2023 at 7:38 AM MST
Published July 12, 2023 at 7:38 AM MST
Jeff Geissler
/
AP Photo

The Navajo Nation is offering its support for land allotment owners impacted by the U.S. Interior Department’s recent ban on oil and gas drilling on lands within a swath of New Mexico’s Chaco Culture National Historical Park.

The Navajo Nation has opposed the land withdrawal, saying it has devastating impacts on those in the area.

Tribal officials also say they didn’t receive sufficient consultation ahead of the decision and that Interior Secretary Deb Haaland never met with those who the withdrawal would impact.

Resources and Development Committee members doubled down on their stance during a recent meeting.

They plan to continue working with state legislators to nullify the land withdrawal.

