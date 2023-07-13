© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU's main phone line is experiencing technical difficulties. Click here to contact members of our team directly.
KNAU and Arizona News

Seven more Arizona highways to get electric vehicle charging stations

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published July 13, 2023 at 7:15 AM MST
Arizona is set to receive more than $11 million in federal infrastructure funds for electric vehicle charging stations. A major a hurdle to increased ownership throughout the country is a shortage of stations.
Photo by Matthew Staver
/
U.S. Department of Energy
Arizona is set to receive more than $11 million in federal infrastructure funds for electric vehicle charging stations. A major a hurdle to increased ownership throughout the country is a shortage of stations.

The Arizona Department of Transportation plans to add electric vehicle charging stations along seven additional highway corridors throughout the state.

The additions include State Route 87 from Mesa to Payson, SR 260 from Payson to Show Low, US 89 from Flagstaff to the Utah state line, SR 64 from Williams to the Grand Canyon and US 93 from Kingman to the Nevada state line.

It’s an expansion of ADOT’s 2022 plan to focus on interstate highways, which aims to place charging stations no more than 50 miles apart.

The funds come from $76.5 million in federal funding Arizona is eligible to receive through the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure program.

ADOT plans to add even more highways and station locations to the charging network in 2024 and 2025.

Tags
KNAU and Arizona News KNAU and Arizona newsArizona Department of Transportationelectric vehiclesinfrastructure
KNAU STAFF
See stories by KNAU STAFF