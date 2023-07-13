Seven more Arizona highways to get electric vehicle charging stations

The Arizona Department of Transportation plans to add electric vehicle charging stations along seven additional highway corridors throughout the state.

The additions include State Route 87 from Mesa to Payson, SR 260 from Payson to Show Low, US 89 from Flagstaff to the Utah state line, SR 64 from Williams to the Grand Canyon and US 93 from Kingman to the Nevada state line.

It’s an expansion of ADOT’s 2022 plan to focus on interstate highways, which aims to place charging stations no more than 50 miles apart.

The funds come from $76.5 million in federal funding Arizona is eligible to receive through the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure program.

ADOT plans to add even more highways and station locations to the charging network in 2024 and 2025.