© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU's main phone line is experiencing technical difficulties. Click here to contact members of our team directly.
KNAU and Arizona News

Study: Archaeological sites in Grand Canyon eroding due to dam operations

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Melissa Sevigny
Published July 14, 2023 at 3:00 AM MST
A partially-buried archaeological site in Grand Canyon National Park threatened by gully erosion of sediment on a river terrace near the Colorado River, May 2019.
Helen Fairley
/
USGS, SBSC, Grand Canyon Monitoring and Research Center
A partially-buried archaeological site in Grand Canyon National Park threatened by gully erosion of sediment on a river terrace near the Colorado River, May 2019.

A recent survey of 362 archaeological sites along the Colorado River through Grand Canyon shows most of them are eroding due to the influence of Glen Canyon Dam. KNAU’s Melissa Sevigny reports.

Stone dwellings, roasting pits, and other culturally significant sites in the Grand Canyon are protected by windblown river sand. But when Glen Canyon Dam was built six decades ago, it trapped the sediment, leaving the sites exposed to erosion.

Joel Sankey of the U.S. Geological Survey is the study’s lead author. "Back in 1973 there were 98 sites that we thought of as belonging to the best-case scenario condition, having that potential to be preserved in place by that windblown river sand," he says. "Today there’s actually only 4 of those sites that we consider to be in a best-case scenario."

The results of the survey point to the need for regular high flow releases from Glen Canyon Dam which rebuild sandbars and provide a source of sediment.

Sankey also suggests periodic low river flows to expose the sand in the river channel.

Read the study: Archaeological sites in Grand Canyon National Park along the Colorado River are eroding owing to six decades of Glen Canyon Dam operations - ScienceDirect

Tags
KNAU and Arizona News Grand CanyonarchaeologyGlen Canyon DamEnvironmentLocal NewsScience and Innovation
Melissa Sevigny
Melissa joined KNAU's team in 2015 to report on science, health, and the environment. Her work has appeared nationally on NPR and been featured on Science Friday. She grew up in Tucson, Arizona, where she fell in love with the ecology and geology of the Sonoran desert.
See stories by Melissa Sevigny
Related Content