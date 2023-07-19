© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Cathedral Rock Trailhead closed Wednesday

KNAU STAFF
Published July 19, 2023
The Cathedral Rock Trailhead in the Red Rock Ranger District.

The Cathedral Rock Trailhead in the Red Rock Ranger District of the Coconino National Forest will be closed to the public Wednesday.

Sedona plans to install a new concrete box culvert system at the low-water crossing along Back O’ Beyond Road.

The trail itself remains open for hiking, but the public will need to access Cathedral Rock Trail using alternate trailheads, such as Baldwin Trail Trailhead or Little Horse Trailhead.

The trailhead is expected to reopen Thursday.

