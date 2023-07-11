Search Query
Show Search
Schedule
Programs
News
KNAU Local News
Science and Innovation
State Capitol News
News from NPR
Brain Food Archive
Earth Notes
PoetrySnaps!
Scott Thybony Commentaries
Southwest Book Review Archive
KNAU Local News
Science and Innovation
State Capitol News
News from NPR
Brain Food Archive
Earth Notes
PoetrySnaps!
Scott Thybony Commentaries
Southwest Book Review Archive
Events
Community Calendar
Submit An Event
Public Service Announcements
Community Calendar
Submit An Event
Public Service Announcements
About
People
Frequencies
Employment
People
Frequencies
Employment
Support
Business Partners
Donate Now
Membership
Underwriting
Day Sponsorships
Corporate Sponsor Challenge
Vehicle Donation
Planned Giving
Business Partners
Donate Now
Membership
Underwriting
Day Sponsorships
Corporate Sponsor Challenge
Vehicle Donation
Planned Giving
Connect
Contact Us
Listen Now
KNAU Newsletter
facebook
twitter
Contact Us
Listen Now
KNAU Newsletter
facebook
twitter
Compliance
CPB Compliance
Diversity and EEO
CPB Compliance
Diversity and EEO
© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Menu
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Show Search
Search Query
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
On Air
Now Playing
NPR News and Talk
On Air
Now Playing
Classical Music and NPR News
All Streams
Schedule
Programs
News
KNAU Local News
Science and Innovation
State Capitol News
News from NPR
Brain Food Archive
Earth Notes
PoetrySnaps!
Scott Thybony Commentaries
Southwest Book Review Archive
KNAU Local News
Science and Innovation
State Capitol News
News from NPR
Brain Food Archive
Earth Notes
PoetrySnaps!
Scott Thybony Commentaries
Southwest Book Review Archive
Events
Community Calendar
Submit An Event
Public Service Announcements
Community Calendar
Submit An Event
Public Service Announcements
About
People
Frequencies
Employment
People
Frequencies
Employment
Support
Business Partners
Donate Now
Membership
Underwriting
Day Sponsorships
Corporate Sponsor Challenge
Vehicle Donation
Planned Giving
Business Partners
Donate Now
Membership
Underwriting
Day Sponsorships
Corporate Sponsor Challenge
Vehicle Donation
Planned Giving
Connect
Contact Us
Listen Now
KNAU Newsletter
facebook
twitter
Contact Us
Listen Now
KNAU Newsletter
facebook
twitter
Compliance
CPB Compliance
Diversity and EEO
CPB Compliance
Diversity and EEO
KNAU's main phone line is experiencing technical difficulties. Click here to contact members of our team directly.
Workers will be installing equipment for another radio station near our KNAU 88.7 antenna. To protect their safety, KNAU will reduce power Wednesday morning for several hours. Listeners in the Flagstaff area will still be able to receive us, but those in more distant communities such as Show Low and Kingman will not. Our online streaming service at KNAU.org will be unaffected. The outage is only temporary and we’ll return to full power as soon as possible. Thank you for your patience.
trails
KNAU and Arizona News
Sedona approves funds for non-motorized trail improvements
KNAU STAFF
The Sedona City Council has unanimously approved a funding agreement with the U.S. Forest Service for improvements of some non-motorized trails within city limits.