Grand Canyon backcountry permit reservation to move online

Grand Canyon National Park plans to move overnight backcountry reservations online.

All reservations for 2024 and beyond will now be made on Recreation.gov.

Park officials say the move is meant to help streamline the permitting process by allowing around 80% of backcountry permits to be directly reserved and paid for online.

Previously, applicants had to submit their applications by fax and wait months for park staff to manually consider thousands of requests.

The new permit system will now include above-rim areas and popular campgrounds along the Bright Angel and North Kaibab Trails. It will also include all areas between the Hermit Trail and the Grandview Trail in the fall and spring.

Remaining use areas and dates will be requested by working directly with staff at the Backcountry Information Center.

Reservations will still be selected via a lottery system.