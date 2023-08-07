© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Two scout camps on 'SET' status due to wildfire near Payson

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio
Published August 7, 2023 at 2:33 PM MST

Two scout camps are on SET, or pre-evacuation, due to a wildfire burning north of Payson near the Mogollon Rim. Officials with InciWeb say the Brady Fire was reported Sunday and has so far burned around 300 acres.

Camp Geronimo and Shadow Ridge Camp have been placed on SET and should be ready to evacuate if necessary. Both are private campgrounds within the forest boundary.

Crews are battling heat and difficult terrain. They’re scouting for holding features on the east and west sides and working to keep the fire at the 300 Road on the north side. Along the south side, crews are trying to stop the Brady Fire north of a control road and keep it at Webber Creek on the west side.

On Sunday, the fire was spotting and running with difficult access for crews. Both ground and air crews are working the blaze, with more support personnel expected to arrive today and Tuesday.

