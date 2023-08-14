© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Navajo Code Talker Day celebrated Monday

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published August 14, 2023 at 7:53 AM MST
Navajo Code Talkers Marine Corps Cpl. Henry Bake, Jr. and Pfc. George H. Kirk use a portable radio near enemy lines to communicate with fellow Marines in December 1943. The Navajo language proved to be an unbreakable military code that assisted Navy and Marine operations in the Pacific during World War II. The secret of the Navajo Code Talkers and the use of the Navajo language would not be revealed until the late 1960s.
National Archives and Records Administration
Navajo Code Talkers Marine Corps Cpl. Henry Bake, Jr. and Pfc. George H. Kirk use a portable radio near enemy lines to communicate with fellow Marines in December 1943. The Navajo language proved to be an unbreakable military code that assisted Navy and Marine operations in the Pacific during World War II. The secret of the Navajo Code Talkers and the use of the Navajo language would not be revealed until the late 1960s.

Monday is Navajo Code Talker Day.

This year marks the 81st anniversary of the creation of the Navajo Code Talkers and the second year the day is recognized as a legal state holiday.

It will be celebrated at the Navajo Nation Veterans Memorial Park in Window Rock with an honorary recognition ceremony followed by a parade, various speakers and a gourd dance.

Officials will recognize the more than 400 soldiers who used their language during World War II to create an unbreakable code and help turn the tide of the war.

Three Code Talkers remain – Thomas H. Begay, John Kinsel Sr. and Peter MacDonald Sr. – and will be honored at the ceremony.

