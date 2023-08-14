Navajo Code Talker Day celebrated Monday

Monday is Navajo Code Talker Day.

This year marks the 81st anniversary of the creation of the Navajo Code Talkers and the second year the day is recognized as a legal state holiday.

It will be celebrated at the Navajo Nation Veterans Memorial Park in Window Rock with an honorary recognition ceremony followed by a parade, various speakers and a gourd dance.

Officials will recognize the more than 400 soldiers who used their language during World War II to create an unbreakable code and help turn the tide of the war.

Three Code Talkers remain – Thomas H. Begay, John Kinsel Sr. and Peter MacDonald Sr. – and will be honored at the ceremony.