Navajo Nation receives $5.5M grant to increase food security

The Navajo Nation has been awarded $5.5 million dollars to enhance food security.

The funding comes from a U.S. Department of Agriculture program that aims to boost state and tribal governments’ efforts to purchase food from within the state or within 400 miles of the delivery destination.

According to the tribe, it’ll support local producers and improve supply chain resilience.

Officials hope the program will enable the Navajo Nation to distribute local and regional foods and meet the nutritional needs of residents.

It’ll also support food banks, schools and organizations that reach underserved communities.

The Navajo Nation is considered a food desert with only 13 grocery stores on the 27,000-square-mile reservation.