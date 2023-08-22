© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU's main phone line is experiencing technical difficulties. Click here to contact members of our team directly.
KNAU and Arizona News

Navajo Nation receives $5.5M grant to increase food security

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published August 22, 2023 at 3:30 PM MST
Farming on the Navajo Nation
Navajo Agriculture Production Industry
Farming on the Navajo Nation

The Navajo Nation has been awarded $5.5 million dollars to enhance food security.

The funding comes from a U.S. Department of Agriculture program that aims to boost state and tribal governments’ efforts to purchase food from within the state or within 400 miles of the delivery destination.

According to the tribe, it’ll support local producers and improve supply chain resilience.

Officials hope the program will enable the Navajo Nation to distribute local and regional foods and meet the nutritional needs of residents.

It’ll also support food banks, schools and organizations that reach underserved communities.

The Navajo Nation is considered a food desert with only 13 grocery stores on the 27,000-square-mile reservation.

Tags
KNAU and Arizona News Navajo NationagricultureU.S. Department of AgricultureLocal Newsfood
KNAU STAFF
See stories by KNAU STAFF