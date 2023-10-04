© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Kari Lake files paperwork to run for U.S. Senate

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published October 4, 2023 at 6:54 AM MST
Arizona Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake arrives to a rally with former President Donald Trump on Oct. 9, 2022, in Mesa, Ariz.
Matt York
/
AP Photo
Kari Lake arrives to a rally with former President Donald Trump on Oct. 9, 2022, in Mesa, Ariz.

Republican Kari Lake officially filed paperwork with the Federal Election Commission to run for the U.S. Senate.

The former TV newscaster and failed gubernatorial candidate seeks the seat held by incumbent Kyrsten Sinema. The independent has yet to formally announce her own campaign plans.

Democratic Rep. Ruben Gallego is also running. Lake's entrance sets up what will likely be a highly competitive three-way race.

Lake previously ran for governor last year and has frequently aligned herself with former President Donald Trump.

She’s scheduled to hold an event next week where she’s expected to formally announce her candidacy.

