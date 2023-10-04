© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU's main phone line is experiencing technical difficulties. Click here to contact members of our team directly.

Phase two of Schultz Creek flood mitigation set to begin

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published October 4, 2023 at 4:03 PM MST
Massive water flows washed out a portion of Schultz Pass Road in Flagstaff in 2022 during major post-wildfire flooding triggered by the 26,000-acre Pipeline Fire.
Ryan Heinsius/KNAU
Massive water flows washed out a portion of Schultz Pass Road in Flagstaff in 2022 during major post-wildfire flooding triggered by the 26,000-acre Pipeline Fire.

A project to repair watersheds in the Schultz Creek area near Flagstaff damaged by the 2022 Pipeline Fire is set to enter its second phase.

Post-wildfire flooding and erosion caused repeated flooding and damaging sediment deposition in Flagstaff neighborhoods last year.

The first phase of the watershed restoration project was completed in July and the next stage will aim to limit the sediment carried downstream and slow erosion by augmenting rock features and constructing a rock dam along more than four miles of upper Schultz Creek.

Work will take place during weekdays and will take eight to nine weeks to complete. Forest recreationists are asked to be on the lookout for construction vehicles. The second phase of the project will cost about a million-and-a-half dollars.

Tags
KNAU and Arizona News schultz passfloodingpipeline fireCoconino CountyLocal News
KNAU STAFF
See stories by KNAU STAFF