Phase two of Schultz Creek flood mitigation set to begin

A project to repair watersheds in the Schultz Creek area near Flagstaff damaged by the 2022 Pipeline Fire is set to enter its second phase.

Post-wildfire flooding and erosion caused repeated flooding and damaging sediment deposition in Flagstaff neighborhoods last year.

The first phase of the watershed restoration project was completed in July and the next stage will aim to limit the sediment carried downstream and slow erosion by augmenting rock features and constructing a rock dam along more than four miles of upper Schultz Creek.

Work will take place during weekdays and will take eight to nine weeks to complete. Forest recreationists are asked to be on the lookout for construction vehicles. The second phase of the project will cost about a million-and-a-half dollars.