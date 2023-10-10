© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU's main phone line is experiencing technical difficulties. Click here to contact members of our team directly.

Rare fossil 'bonebed' discovered along Lake Powell

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published October 10, 2023 at 3:50 AM MST
A painting depicting an Early Jurassic scene from the Navajo Sandstone desert preserved at Glen Canyon NRA. A small team of paleontologists worked with artist Brian Engh to provide a technically accurate depiction of the rare and enigmatic tritylodonts (close mammal relatives) discovered in March during low water levels of Lake Powell.
Courtesy: National Park Service
A field crew documenting fossil tracksites along a stretch of Lake Powell has discovered a bonebed of extremely rare fossils from the early Jurassic period. This marks the first tritylondontid grouping found in the Navajo Sandstone in Utah’s Glen Canyon National Recreation Area.

Scientists say it’s one of the most important fossil vertebrate discoveries in the United States this year. It includes body fossils like bones and teeth which are said to be rare in the sandstone formation.

Researchers and land managers believe the new discovery will shed light on the fossil history of the Lake Powell area as its shoreline becomes exposed in the changing climate. In a press release, the National Park Service said the site had been submerged by fluctuating water levels and was only found because the paleontologists were in the right place at the right time, just before annual snowmelt filled the lake.

