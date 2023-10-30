Second pedestrian killed by train in Flagstaff in less than a week

A second pedestrian was hit and killed by a train in Flagstaff in less than a week.

Flagstaff police say 50-year-old Danny Quimayousie of Hotevilla was hit after he reportedly ran across the railroad tracks near the 4900 block of East Route 66 shortly after 4 p.m. Thursday. Investigators believe he may have attempted to cross in front of the train.

The collision occurred in an area without an intersection or crossing, but officials note the train’s horn was activated several times before the collision.

Quimayousie was declared dead at the scene.

The incident remains under investigation and anyone with additional information should contact the Flagstaff Police Department or Silent Witness.

This marked the second time a pedestrian was struck by a train in Flagstaff last week.

Officials offer a reminder that it is unlawful and unsafe for pedestrians to be on the railroad tracks except when safely utilizing a crossing.