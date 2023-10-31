Hobbs says 750,000 Arizona families eligible for tax rebate

Governor Katie Hobbs says nearly 750,000 Arizona families will be eligible for a tax rebate in the coming weeks.

According to her office, the one-time payment, known as the Family Forward Funds, is a first-of-its-kind Arizona program established by this year’s state budget.

Those eligible had to have filed a full-year resident personal income tax return for 2021, claimed at least one dependent and paid at least one dollar in individual income tax.

The rebate is $250 per dependent under 17 and $100 per dependent over 17.

The maximum payment is $750 and residents can claim as many as three dependents.

Payments will be issued by direct deposit for those who provided information when filing 2021 returns. To check eligibility, see azgovernor.gov/azrebate.