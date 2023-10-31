© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU's main phone line is experiencing technical difficulties. Click here to contact members of our team directly.

Hobbs says 750,000 Arizona families eligible for tax rebate

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published October 31, 2023 at 2:34 PM MST
Governor Katie Hobbs was joined by law enforcement leaders and community advocates to recognize October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month.
Office of the Governor
Governor Katie Hobbs was joined by law enforcement leaders and community advocates on Oct. 3, 2023 to recognize October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

Governor Katie Hobbs says nearly 750,000 Arizona families will be eligible for a tax rebate in the coming weeks.

According to her office, the one-time payment, known as the Family Forward Funds, is a first-of-its-kind Arizona program established by this year’s state budget.

Those eligible had to have filed a full-year resident personal income tax return for 2021, claimed at least one dependent and paid at least one dollar in individual income tax.

The rebate is $250 per dependent under 17 and $100 per dependent over 17.

The maximum payment is $750 and residents can claim as many as three dependents.

Payments will be issued by direct deposit for those who provided information when filing 2021 returns. To check eligibility, see azgovernor.gov/azrebate.
Tags
KNAU and Arizona News Katie HobbsArizona budgettaxes
KNAU STAFF
See stories by KNAU STAFF