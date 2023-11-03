© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Several areas slated for prescribed burns next week on Coconino National Forest

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio
Published November 3, 2023
The Coconino National Forest has announced prescribed burn projects planned for next week.

Ignitions on the Upper Beaver Creek Project are slated to begin Monday, November 6, 2023, on the Mogolllon Rim Ranger District northwest of Clints Well. Fire managers say about 3,000 acres will be treated. The Sawmill Project is also set to begin Monday southeast of Stoneman Lake on another 3,000 acres. And the Bar-M Project is set to begin Tuesday on the Flagstaff Ranger District. About 1,700 acres are slated for treatment east of Sedona, south of Mormon Lake.

Smoke is likely to accompany next week’s burns, which are aimed at reducing hazardous forest fuels that could fuel a catastrophic wildfire.

Information about prescribed burn projects and smoke impacts can be found on the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality’s website, www.smoke.azdeq.gov.
