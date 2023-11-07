© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU's main phone line is experiencing technical difficulties. Click here to contact members of our team directly.

Court to consider whether state funding for Prescott Rodeo is legally sound

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published November 7, 2023 at 8:17 AM MST
An Arizona state budget item giving $15.3 million to a rodeo in Prescott spurred a lawsuit by two city residents and a legal rights group who claim the Arizona Constitution bans such spending
Prescott Frontier Day
/
Facebook
An Arizona state budget that gives $15.3 million to a rodeo in Prescott spurred a 2023 lawsuit that claims the Arizona Constitution bans such spending.

Lawyers for the state say Arizona lawmakers didn’t do anything wrong when they allocated $15.3 million for the Prescott Rodeo.

An assistant attorney general disputed a June lawsuit that alleges the appropriation made by lawmakers violates the Gift Clause of the state’s Constitution.

They also rejected the claim that appropriation doesn’t serve a public purpose because it does not require the nonprofit company that owns the rodeo – Prescott Frontier Days, Inc. – to perform any public function in exchange for the funds.

In a court filing, the Attorney General's Office asked a Maricopa County Superior Court judge to reject the bid by two Prescott residents and allow the state to distribute the funds.

An attorney for the Arizona Center for Law in the Public Interest, which filed the lawsuit, told theArizona Capitol Times the funds were still appropriated illegally even if it was determined the allocation didn’t violate the gift clause.

A date has yet to be set for a hearing on the challenge. The funds continue to remain in legal limbo until the case is resolved.
Tags
KNAU and Arizona News KNAU and Arizona newsPrescott newsprescott frontier daysArizona Legislaturelawsuit
KNAU STAFF
See stories by KNAU STAFF