Court to consider whether state funding for Prescott Rodeo is legally sound

Lawyers for the state say Arizona lawmakers didn’t do anything wrong when they allocated $15.3 million for the Prescott Rodeo.

An assistant attorney general disputed a June lawsuit that alleges the appropriation made by lawmakers violates the Gift Clause of the state’s Constitution.

They also rejected the claim that appropriation doesn’t serve a public purpose because it does not require the nonprofit company that owns the rodeo – Prescott Frontier Days, Inc. – to perform any public function in exchange for the funds.

In a court filing, the Attorney General's Office asked a Maricopa County Superior Court judge to reject the bid by two Prescott residents and allow the state to distribute the funds.

An attorney for the Arizona Center for Law in the Public Interest, which filed the lawsuit, told theArizona Capitol Times the funds were still appropriated illegally even if it was determined the allocation didn’t violate the gift clause.

A date has yet to be set for a hearing on the challenge. The funds continue to remain in legal limbo until the case is resolved.